Chiefs set to send Bimenyimana out on loan?

By Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs are rumoured to be considering a loan deal for striker Caleb Bimenyimana who has failed to recapture the form that saw him become an instant hit at the club.



Bimenyimana joined Chiefs a few months after the season had started and showed potential of becoming a great asset.

But he later lost his scoring touch and it is said that the technical team have since realised he is not exactly what they had thought he was.

“His situation is not good at all. The club will have to either release him or loan him out next season because he is clearly not in the plans for next season,” said a source.

It had also earlier been reported that coach Arthur Zwane had blurted in front of other players towards the end of the season that he would not need the lanky striker next season.



“The team are actively looking for strikers and Bimenyimana will most probably leave while (Christian) Saile may be given another chance because he has shown some potential.

“They believe they can work with Saile because he is still young and has been perhaps over eager at times leading to unnecessary mistakes.

“But if they can lend maybe three good strikers, he might also be let go,” added the source.



Chiefs were reportedly interested in Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo among other strikers, but Mayo has since signed a new deal with the Citizens.