Agent opens up about Manqoba Mngqithi’s potential suitors

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Manqoba Mngqithi’s future has been a subject of speculation for a while now. This started with the belief that his contract at Mamelodi Sundowns ends in June.

A few clubs were then reported to be keeping close tabs on the matter. They are waiting to pounce should he become available.

One of the clubs who were reported to be keen on the experienced Mngqithi is Durban-based AmaZulu FC.

Their president, Sandile Zungu also confirmed that he would welcome the opportunity to have him in his team.

But he denied that he had made any contact with the coach. He said he respected that he was still contracted to Sundowns. But if he became available, he would be an obvious option for them.

Kaizer Chiefs were also mentioned as possible suitors. But it was more a wish of their supporters. Some suggesting that he can even come as Arthur Zwane’s mentor.

Sekhukhune United are also one of the teams who are said to be keeping their ears open on the Mngqithi matter.

But his agent Mike Makaab has cleared up the air and suggested that Mngqithi is not leaving Masandawana anytime soon.

“I’ve said this before, Manqoba is contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns until 30 June 2024. So he has another season at the club,” said Makaab as quoted by SABC Sport.

“He is happy at Sundowns. And unless there is a change of heart, as it stands, Manqoba will be with Mamelodi Sundowns in the new season.”

Mngqithi still happy at Sundowns

Makaab also pointed out that there have not been any official enquiries sent to them regarding Mngqithi. But he also didn’t rule out the possibility of him leaving Sundowns.

“No, there’s been absolutely no formal approach. There’s been many reports circulating. And I don’t have to tell you that where there’s smoke there’s probably fire,” he said.

“But, from our side, and I can only talk to you as Manqoba’s representative. He’s an incredibly professional person, softly spoken.

“If there is anything to be said, I can assure you that Manqoba and I will meet first and then we will go forward from that point onwards.

“Honestly, as it stands right now Manqoba is contracted to Sundowns until 30 June next year. And he has full intentions of honouring his contract.”