By Katlego Modiba

21 Aug 2024

Motsepe reveals the challenge of leading Sundowns

'Yes, it's tough ... it's not a thing that you take very lightly and you have to set an example,' he said.

Mamelodi-Sundowns-Chairman-Tlhopie-Motsepe

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has welcomed the club’s new partnership with US-based Roc Nation Sports. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

In a rare glimpse of his personal life, Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has offered some insight into how he deals with the challenge of leading one of the biggest football clubs on the African continent.

He was thrust into the hot seat when his father Dr Patrice Motsepe relinquished his duties at the club, after being elected Confederation of African Football (Caf) president in 2021. The constitution of the continent’s governing body doesn’t allow a sitting president to simultaneously run the federation and own a football club.

ALSO READ: Sundowns midfielder Esquivel joins Argentinian club

Motsepe spoke on a special segment on the Brazilians’ YouTube page recently where the Sundowns media crew followed him around for a day. He sat down with senior player Mosa Lebusa and revealed how he deals with the pressure of leading the 2016 Caf Champions League winners.

“Yes, it’s tough … it’s not a thing that you take very lightly and you have to set an example.

“You want to be a nice guy and everybody’s friend but you have to make a decision to say what’s the best thing for the team and what’s the best thing in a month’s time or six months or a year’s time. Am I making decisions today that are going to put us in a good position tomorrow? So it’s been a bit of a challenge”

Seven in a row

Under his watch, Masandawana have remained dominant in the league. They won a record-extending seventh successive championship last season and they have beefed up their squad for the new campaign. The relatively young administrator says he leans on his more accomplished father for guidance.

“I’ve leaned on the president for advice and mentorship. I look to the president and coaches sometimes. As a young person you have the energy and excitement but you don’t have the experience so you have to look to those people who have experience to make sure that you don’t make the same mistakes that they made when they were young,” he added.

ALSO READ: Only gold medals are good enough for Sundowns’ Lebusa

“On my off day, I generally like to go out. I like to go out if maybe there is a restaurant that makes a nice pizza. I try to enjoy restaurants and the vibe of being with family and friends. I also enjoy being in a social environment because usually when I’m in the office, it’s indoors … I also like to go outside.”

