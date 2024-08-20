Only gold medals are good enough for Sundowns’ Lebusa

"Anything other than a gold medal doesn't go home,” Lebusa said

Mosa Lebusa has explained what keeps him motivated and hungry for more silverware at Mamelodi Sundowns since arrival from Ajax Cape Town in 2018.



His career took off like a rocket at Chloorkop where he has picked up the league trophy six times in a row.

During his time at the Urban Warriors, the defender only won the MTN8 competition. He has since added one more top eight crown to his collection that includes the Nedbank Cup and African Football League.

Despite the highs of winning so many accolades, Lebusa has also been on the receiving end of some heart breaking defeats in major cup finals.



The Brazilians lost to Orlando Pirates in two cup deciders last season and Lebusa revealed how he deals with the disappointment of getting a runner’s up medal.

“(Champions league) is the big fish that’s waiting for us and it (cabinet) can never be full. Every competition we have to win. Anything other than a gold medal doesn’t go home,” Lebusa said to Sundowns media team.

“I don’t know where they (silver medals) are to be honest because my kids play with my medals but the gold ones I keep them safe but the silver ones they can play with them and do whatever they want.”

The 31-year-old reflected on getting on the podium after winning his first league championship in his home province. Sundowns narrowly beat Free State Stars 1-0 in Bethelhem to be crowned champions in Lebusa’s first season with the Tshwane giants.

“I remember when I first got my first league medal, it was in my province of Free State and my family was there and people were counting that they have three medal and KK (Hlompho Kekana) said to me ‘don’t ever count your medal because if you count them then it will look like the process will be longer’ so I put them aside,” Lebusa recalls.

“The only way I count is that when the club won a seventh title, I know I’m one behind. When I get home, I just put it (medal) aside and think which one is the next one that we are going for. I think that keeps the hunger to keep going and get as many as you can before you stop playing.”