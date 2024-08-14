Sundowns midfielder Esquivel joins Argentinian club

The 25-year-old made 13 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns.

Matias Esquivel of Mamelodi Sundowns will spend next season on loan at Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Matias Esquivel has completed a season-long loan move to Club Atlético Talleres.

The Argentinian side confirmed Esquivel’s return to the club through a statement. Esquivel played for Talleres in 2022 before moving to Club Atletico Lanus.

“Club Atlético #Talleres reports that Matias Esquivel is the new player of the institution. And is already training with the senior team,” read the statement.



“Matias Esquivel, an acquaintance of the club who returns in a season of triple competition, is a new reinforcement and joins the institution for a period of one year.

“The Scouting Department of Club Talleres has closely followed the evolution of Matías, highlighting his versatility to occupy more than one position within the midfield.

“Furthermore, due to his technical quality and agility, Esquivel is a player who can provide solutions to the team, generating danger in the last third of the playing field. Esquivel also has a good repertoire of dribbles, assists and execution of mid-distance shots. Finally, the experience gained during his last two seasons has given the player the ability to mature in decision-making.”

Esquivel joined Sundowns from Club Atletico Lanus at the beginning of last season, but he struggled for game time at the star-studded Brazilians outfit.



The 25-year-old made 13 appearances in all competitions, netting two goals and grabbing one assist as Sundowns clinched their seventh successive league title.

He will now be hoping to get more game time at Talleres and hopefully convince Sundowns to recall him in January.