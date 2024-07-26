Local Soccer

MTN8 quarterfinals fixtures and venues announced

The League has announced that the quarterfinals will be played on the weekends of 3 and 4 August and 10 and 11 August 2024.

The MTN8 trophy during 2023 quarterfinal match between Supersport United and Stellenbosch FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 13 August 2023. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the fixtures, dates, and kick-off times of the 2024 MTN8 quarterfinals.

The League has announced that the quarterfinals will be played on the weekends of 3 and 4 August and 10 and 11 August 2024.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will host SuperSport United in the opening fixture of the competition at Orlando Stadium (kick-off is at 6pm).

On Sunday, 4 August, Stellenbosch FC will welcome TS Galaxy to the Danie Craven Stadium. Kick-off for this clash is 3pm.

Then the following Saturday, 10 August, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City will lock horns at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm.

The last fixture of the MTN8 quarterfinals will be played on Sunday, 11 August, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, where last season’s losing finalists Mamelodi Sundowns will host Polokwane City, also at 3pm.

MTN8 fixtures: 

