Cape Town City reignite interest in former Chiefs star Billiat

City were keen to sign Billiat when he was released by Chiefs.

Cape Town City are said to have shown interest in Khama Billiat (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City have renewed their interest in former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat, according to reports from Zimbabwe.



ALSO READ: Nabi pleads for patience despite ‘unacceptable’ Chiefs trophy drought

City were keen to sign Billiat when he was released by Chiefs at the end of the 2022/23 season, with the club chairman John Comitis confirming their interest in the player.

“Who wouldn’t want to have him [Khama] back? As long as he is fit to play, who wouldn’t want to have him in their team?” said Comitis at the time.

However, after a failed overseas move, Billiat opted to go back to Zimbabwe to join Yadah FC where he has discovered the form that made him a household name in South Africa especially during his time with Sundowns.

Now reports emerging from Zimbabwe suggest that City want to bring the 33-year-old player back to the Betway Premiership.



ALSO READ: Itumeleng Khune mum on Kaizer Chiefs future

City, however, are facing some competition from Young Africans (Yanga) who are, ironically, set to play Chiefs in a Toyota Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Billiat, who also played for Ajax Cape Town in South Africa, is currently the Zimbabwe Premier League joint leading goalscorer with CAPS United’s William Manondo with eight goals under their belts.