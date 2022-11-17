My best is yet to come, says Orlando Pirates winger Saleng

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Monnapule Saleng’s explosive performances in his debut season for Orlando Pirates has made him a key player in the Bucs squad under coach Jose Riveiro, but the winger says he hasn’t done anything yet.



The speedy winger has been influential for Pirates and he helped the team to win the MTN8.

In that tournament, Saleng scored a brace against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg, which saw the Buccaneers winning the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

And he also scored a magnificent free-kick in the final against AmaZulu FC, with his solitary goal earning Bucs the title for the second time in three years, having won it in 2020.

Saleng joined Bucs from Free-State Stars in 2021, but was loaned out to Swallows FC before returning to the Sea Robbers this season.



His incredible performances has earned him a Bafana Bafana call-up for friendlies against Mozambique and Angola this month.

“I haven’t done anything yet, or I must just say that I haven’t achieved yet. This is my first season at Pirates, I haven’t done anything big yet. Obviously people are looking at me because I’m in the spotlight now because I’ve been scoring goals after not playing much,” said Saleng.

“The way I’m playing, it’s all about my hard-work at training, I keep on pushing myself and my teammates are also pushing me. And also, the experience of the players around me helps me to play the way I’m playing and that’s how the coach wants to play because I have to use to my pace as a winger and take on players. But I grew-up as someone who works hard,” he added.