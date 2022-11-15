Erasmus sings Saleng’s praises, says he deserves Bafana call up

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kermit Erasmus has sung his teammate Monnapule Saleng’s praises saying he is a special talent and could become even better with time.

Saleng has set the local football scene alight with his sizzling performances for Orlando Pirates since his return from a season-long loan at Swallows FC.

He has scored five goals in all competitions and was the hero of the day in the MTN8 final with his free kick securing the trophy for Pirates.

Saleng has also developed an almost telepathic connection with Erasmus and they are proving to be a nightmare for defenders in the PSL.

“He is an amazing player. He has so much potential to be even better,” Erasmus told SAfm in an interview last week.

“It is scary just thinking how good he can still be if you look at how good he is at the moment.

“I think it has to do with his tenacity… He is brave enough to try things, he is not shy or anything like that.

“It is all about being positive and motivating each other and playing to each other’s strengths and complementing each other.

“He still has room to improve and what’s good is that he is willing to learn and to improve.

“He is always listening to advice and doing what he is told and obviously adding his own flair and skill.

“But above all that he is an amazing person. He is selfless in the way he carries himself and that is also important,” said Erasmus.

Salenge has also been called up to Bafana Bafana who will play two friendly games against Angola and Mozambique.

“He deserves the Bafana call-up. He carried us throughout the MTN8 campaign and this is just the beginning of things to come for him,” says Erasmus.