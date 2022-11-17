What former captain Lekgwathi told Erasmus prior to Pirates return

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The return of Kermit Erasmus at Orlando Pirates has worked wonders for the club and his experience will help younger players to improve their game, says former captain Lucky Lekgwathi.



Erasmus rejoined the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the previous transfer window.

The 32-year-old striker first joined Pirates in the 2013/14 season from SuperSport United, before going on for greener pastures with his football career taking him to Europe, where he played in France, Sweden and Portugal.

Lekgwathi says he is happy that Erasmus is back in the Bucs ship and has revealed what he told the goal-poacher prior to him returning to Pirates.

“I am so happy, I remember I spoke with him before he joined the club and I asked him if he can come back to the team. I told him that he will make an impact because he knows the culture of the club. And you can already see that is has been working really well as an experienced striker,” said Lekgwathi.

“Players like Zakhele Lepasa will learn a lot from him because during his time at Pirates he also learnt a lot from the senior players. It is his time to take them under his wings and help them grow.”

Indeed Lekgwathi’s words turned out exactly as he thought, with Erasmus having played quite a huge role in Bucs promising season. The Port Elizabeth born player has made Pirates’ attack as one of the lethals ones in the DStv Premiership, especially his combination with Monnapule Saleng, who has also blossomed at the club.

Erasmus has already helped Pirates grab silverware in his first few months in his return, with the club winning the MTN8. The striker will be looking to push more and help the club chase more trophies on offer this campaign, especially the league title.

Pirates have gone into the break with the side sitting in position five on the log with 19 points from 13 games, nine points behind leaders Sundowns.