Sundowns’ Maboe expecting cautious approach from Royal AM

'We've got a great squad and we've got players that can break down any defence on any given day,' said Maboe.

Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns and Nqobeko Dlamini during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup match against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 19 October 2024 ©Daniel Hlongwane/BackpagePix

As much as Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe is expecting Royal AM to defend deep, he’s optimistic about his side’s ability to break them down when the two teams meet in the Betway Premiership at Loftus Versveld on Wednesday night.

Although Thwihli Thwahla lost 3-0 away to Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout last Saturday, they have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three league matches following the 1-1 draw against CT City in their opening leaguegame of the 2024/25 campaign.

The KwaZulu-Natal based side has drawn all four of their Betway Premiership matches so far this season. In stark contrast, the Brazilians are in a rich vein of form with six straight wins across all competitions.

“I think they will sit back and they won’t be as adventurous as other teams have been against us. We’ve got a great squad and we’ve got players that can break down any defence on any given day,” said Maboe.

“Playing for Sundowns, we’ve got a big responsibility of putting smiles on the faces of our fans. I think it’s also important for us to put a team in a good position by winning the game because it’s important in our home game to collect three points.”

It’s understandable that Royal AM will adopt a cautious approach against the reigning champions. Masandawana have never lost to their opponents in seven previous meetings since Royal AM bought the top flight status of Bloemfontein Celtic in 2021.

“I’m expecting a big fight. I think they’re a team that hasn’t been doing quite well in the previous games,” Mable cautioned.

“As you know, any team that comes against us, they will be willing to sweat blood. They are not a team that plays a lot from the back, they play from second balls and if we can manage the second ball then we have a great chance of winning the game.”

Sundowns will still be without influential captain Themba Zwane, who will miss a big chunk of the season due to injury. The 35-year-old underwent a successful surgery on his ruptured achilles tendon he suffered while on international duty with Bafana Bafana. The recovery period is expected to take from four to six months.