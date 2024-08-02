Nabi points out Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer blunders

"The club has made some errors in signing players that were not needed," said Nabi.

As Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad, new head coach Nasreddine Nabi has warned the club that they need to do a proper analysis on which players they need and not just sign any player.

Chiefs have been guilty in the past of signing average players and having to release them again at the end of the season.

Nabi admits that mistakes were made by the Amakhosi management in recruiting players and says they now need to choose players that meet the club’s expectations.



“We need to be careful with the calibre of players we choose to meet the expectations.”

“I do respect what the office has offered [me] with the recruitments.

“However, the team still needs certain players from certain positions that will meet the expectations of Kaizer Chiefs.”

With Chiefs having seen their offers for certain players being rejected by some Betway Premiership clubs, it remains to be seen if Nabi will get his preferred targets.

According to reports, Chiefs’ bids for Elias Mokwana and Fawaaz Basadien were rejected by Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC.

However, Chiefs looked set to land one of Nabi’s targets in Gaston Sirino, who is said to have already agreed personal terms with the club.



Sirino is currently a free agent after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season.