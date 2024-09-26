Riveiro not getting carried away by Pirates’ perfect start

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not getting carried away by the club’s good start to the 2024/25 season. Following...

Jose Riveiro during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Tuesday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not getting carried away by the club’s good start to the 2024/25 season.

Following their 3-0 win over Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, the Buccaneers are now on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

And having won both of their opening league matches, Pirates are already tipped as one of the favourites to win the league title this season. Riveiro, however, says it is too early to say which team will win it.



ALSO READ: ‘Words fail me’ – Ofori sends emotional farewell to Pirates

“We’ve played two games and we’re happy to have collected maximum points in those two games. But our full attention is already on our next game against Richards Bay,” said Riveiro after the game against Polokwane City on Tuesday.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think we played them three times last season. They eliminated us from the Carling Knockout. We drew 0-0 in Durban and we lost the game here in Orlando. So it goes without saying that it’s going to be a tough game.”

Riveiro delighted with Bafana call-ups

Meanwhile, Riveiro is delighted that more players from the Pirates squad are receiving Bafana Bafana call-ups.

Thabiso Sesane is the latest player to be named by Hugo Broos in his preliminary squad for next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo.

Sesane was named by Broos alongside Pirates teammates Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatsa Mabasa, and Relebohile Mofokeng in the 33-man preliminary squad.

“It’s good news any time a Pirates player is on the list of whichever national team, in this case, Bafana Bafana, I didn’t even know, you [the media] are telling me the news right now, I don’t even know who is there,” said Riveiro.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riveiro makes Saleng admission after easing past Polokwane

“I was quite busy there outside today [Tuesday], but happiness for the boys. I think, if coach Hugo is putting the eyes on the boys, we are happy and it’s because they are performing well and good enough to get that responsibility because it’s a big one to play for your country.

“It’s something that makes us feel very proud and hopefully in the future, little by little we get more space there.”