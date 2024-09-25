Chiefs’ Miguel – Most important is the three points

'We worked during the week and we knew what we wanted to do,' added Miguel.

Inacio Miguel (far left) is swamped by his teammates after scoring Chiefs’ third goal. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ new central defender Inacio Miguel was pleased with his first ever goal for Amakhosi.

But the Angolan was far happier that his side had picked up a second successive three points with a 3-1 Betway Premiership win over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs’ Miguel – ‘Happy with the goal’

“I am happy with the goal,” Miguel told SuperSport TV, after heading in Chiefs’ third strike of a 23 minute blitz that blew Usuthu away at the start of the game. The 28 year-old was named Player of the Match.

“But most important is the three points. Congratulations to my team, we were fantastic, we worked during the week and we knew what we wanted to do during the game.

“I am happy for the (Player of the Match Award), but this is more for the team and our supporters.”

Chiefs’ Miguel congratulates AmaZulu

Goals from Ranga Chivaviro, Gaston Sirino and Miguel lit up a superb first half display from Chiefs. But they lost their momentum a little in the second half as Etiosa Ighodaro scored for AmaZulu and the home side also hit the woodwork twice.

“The objective was a clean sheet but we didn’t make it,” added Miguel.

“But congratulations (also) to the other team (AmaZulu) they were fantastic in the second half and we dropped a bit.”