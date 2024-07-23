Nabi wants ‘six Chiefs players’ to be sent on loan

'I do agree, they can be loaned out, but don't lose them (completely),' said Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo.

Nasreddine Nabi looks like he wants to ring the changes at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach Nasreddine Nabi has asked for six Amakhosi players to be sent out on loan, according to Amakhosi legend Doctor Khumalo.

Khumalo told SABC’s Soccerzone on Monday night that Chiefs would be letting half-a-dozen players go on loan, though he would not say which players Nabi has deemed surplus to requirements this season.

“Six of the (Chiefs) players, the coach has asked if he can loan them out,” said Khumalo.

“Two are injured at the moment. Two are not in Turkey.”

Chiefs have been preparing for the new campaign in Turkey, where Nabi has been putting them through their paces. Amakhosi played Qatar side Al Shahaniya in a practice match on Saturday, winning 5-2, with striker Ranga Chivaviro scoring four goals.

‘I can see a lot of difference’

Chiefs are trying to avoid going a decade without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware this season, and Khumalo is confident that they are on the right track with the hiring of Tunisian Nabi and his technical team.

“What I know is that with Kaizer Chiefs’ move to secure these coaches, I can see a lot of difference, and I can tell these boys (the players) are being challenged.”

Khumalo added that he agrees with the choice of the six players that Nabi wants loaned out.

“I do agree, they can be loaned out, but don’t lose them (completely),” he said.