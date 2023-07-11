Nange only had eyes for Hunt and SuperSport

By Katlego Modiba

Phathutshedzo Nange was only interested in a reunion with his former coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United despite interest in his services from other DStv Premiership clubs.



The midfielder completed the move to Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a two-year-contract after being released by Kaizer Chiefs, where he struggled for game time making only three leagues appearances last season.

Nange now has his wish to once again link up with Hunt who also coached him at Bidvest Wits.



“I wanted to go to SuperSport United,” Nange said in an interview with Phakaaathi.



“Let me take you back, from Black Leopards, I wanted to go Bidvest Wits because of how they talked to me. There were other teams that approached me but I was honest and told them I wanted to join Wits. Same thing now, I knew I wanted to go SuperSport United, that’s how I am.



“Coach Gavin Hunt is a father figure. We don’t really talk much but I wanted to join SuperSport. I talked to him when I wasn’t playing or when things were not going well, it’s the same thing with my previous coaches, I still talk to them.”



The 31-year-old is optimistic that United can challenge their Tshwane nemesis Mamelodi Sundowns by challenging for league honours in the new season. The last time the blue half of the capital city celebrated a league was in 2010 and Nange believes they can improve on their third-placed finish from last season.



“It would be good for us to challenge for the league,” the former Stellenbosch FC versatile midfielder said.



“We want to challenge and try our best to win as many games as we can. The reality is that we should try to win every game that we play because we play to win. If we collect as many points as we can then yes we can challenge for the league and we are prepared in our minds to challenge for the title.”

United have also snapped up Siphesihle Ndlovu from Orlando Pirates on a permanent basis as they look to mount a challenge for a league title that they last lifted 13 years ago.