Maritzburg trust Dlangalala to bring them back to the top table

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United have entrusted veteran coach Zipho Dlangalala as the man to take the club back to the DStv Premiership, with the coach’s mandate clearly stating that they have to get promoted

ALSO READ: Pirates release statement over calls to boycott Maccabi friendly

Dlangalala’s appointment as the new head coach of Maritzburg was announced on Monday afternoon by the club.

The Team of Choice was relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after failing to save their status during the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Maritzburg believe Dlangalala is the best man for their club in their quest to fight their way up to the elite league, having short-listed a number of candidates.

The new Maritzburg coach joins the KwaZulu-Natal club having had coaching stints at Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United, Pretoria University and TS Galaxy.

He has vast experience in coaching, having also been in charge of Royal Eagles and he is a former Orlando Pirates reserve team coach.

Dlangalala’s most recent coaching stint was with the South African national Under-16 team. The team took part in a four nations tournament earlier this year.

“Zipho, as he is affectionately known, is the former assistant coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, assistant coach at Chippa United and head coach at Pretoria University,” the club wrote on their website.

“The appointment of Zipho comes after a swift recruitment process with several candidates having been short-listed for the position.”

“The board of directors believe that Zipho is the perfect candidate with the right pedigree to take the team in its challenge to bounce back to the PSL. A one year contract has been finalised with a mandate to win promotion back to the PSL.”

ALSO READ: Polokwane City accused of treating Makola and Mhlongo ‘like garbage’

Dlangalala joins Maritzburg with the team having parted ways with Fadlu Davids following their relegation to the NFD.