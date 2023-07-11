Pirates’ Motshwari was free to leave for either Chiefs or SuperSport

By Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari was free and given blessings to leave the club, but, the 32-years old opted to stay at the the Soweto giants for one more season, a source at the Buccaneers has revealed.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs in the last few weeks prior to his contract expiring. Our source confirms Motshwari‘s links with Matsatsantsa and Amakhosi, but the midfielder thought it would be best to stay at the club and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

Apparently, the Buccaneers gave Motshwari a good offer for him to stay one more season with the club, hence he didn’t hesitate in staying put despite thew club not having a problem with him leaving the Bucs ship.

“About two months ago, Motshwari was leaving the club, he had made his decision,” said a source.

“There were offers from other clubs (SuperSport and Chiefs) from what I’ve heard. It seems like he wasn’t happy with them. Otherwise he could have left the club. But, the good thing about all of this is that the management wanted to keep him. He was given the option to leave or to stay.

“He didn’t get enough game time last season and for someone who is used to being a regular, he was keen on getting game time elsewhere at first. He is now willing to fight for his place in the starting line-up. But it’s going to be tough, he knows as well.”

Motshwari has been with the Buccaneers since 2018, becoming a regular at the club with his consistent performances in midfield. But, last campaign seemed to be difficult for the player with the arrival of Miguel Timm, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and his home-boy Makhehleni Makhaula.

The former Bidvest Wits player, however, made valuable contributions whenever he came on as a substitute. His contract with Pirates came into an end June and he was given a contract extension last week, along with some other players at the club.