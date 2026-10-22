Ncikazi leaves Orlando Pirates, joins Golden Arrows

Club chairman Irvin Khoza thanked Ncikazi and acknowledged his ambition to return to head coaching.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has left the club to take up the head coach position at a team in the Premier Soccer League.



The unmentioned club turned out to be Golden Arrows after Abafana Bes’thende confirmed his signing on the same day that Pirates confirmed his departure.



In a statement, Pirates stated that Ncikazi requested to e released from his contract in order to pursue the opportunity to lead a team again.

“The move follows discussions with management this morning in which Mr Ncikazi expressed his wish to pursue the opportunity to lead a team again. The Club has given him its blessing to do so,” read a statement from Pirates on Thursday.

Club chairman Irvin Khoza thanked Ncikazi and acknowledged his ambition to return to head coaching.

“Mandla leaves with our gratitude and our blessing. His contribution to Orlando Pirates has been evident throughout his time with us. We respect his wish to pursue this new opportunity and wish him success as he takes on a new responsibility,” said Khoza.



Ncikazi departs with nine trophies earned as part of the Pirates technical team, where he served predominantly as Assistant Coach, including a brief spell as co-coach in 2025.

Ouaddou denies rift between him and Ncikazi

Pirates’ announcement about Ncikazi’s exit comes just hours after head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou denied media reports of an alleged rift with his assistant, Mandla Ncikazi.

This comes after reports suggested Ouaddou and Ncikazi are not seeing eye to eye, and that the Moroccan gave the club an ultimatum: release his assistant, or he would submit his resignation.

The rumours gained momentum when further reports emerged linking Ncikazi with a return to his former club Golden Arrows.

However, speaking to the media at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Thursday ahead of the second leg of the CAF Champions League second qualifier, Ouaddou dismissed those rumours, saying Ncikazi is recovering at home after undergoing surgery.

“I think the club has stated that. He had surgery, and now he is recovering. I wish him all the best, and that’s it. It’s what I can say,” said Ncikazi.

“We read many things about that. I’m sorry about that. Everything is okay in the club, the environment is okay, so people must not start to create any problems. There is surgery, and I wish him the best, not to create problems. I read many things.”

For Ncikazi, the departure is also an opportunity to acknowledge the people with whom he shared his time at Pirates.



Meanwhile, Arrows have Ncikazi has returned to the club.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows is delighted to welcome back coach Mandla Ncikazi, who returns to Abafana Bes’thende to take the reins as head coach,” read a statement from Arrows.

“A familiar face, a proud son of the Club and a man who understands the culture and traditions of the Club. The Club looks forward to benefiting from his immense knowledge and experience attained over the course of a long and successful career.

“We look forward to this new chapter as we unite behind coach Ncikazi and the journey ahead.”