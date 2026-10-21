Khanye slams Motaung Jr, says he’s not ready to lead Chiefs

Khanye says Bobby Motaung is a better leader than Motaung Jr.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has slammed the club’s sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, saying he is not ready to run Amakhosi.

Khanye believes Bobby Motaung, the Chiefs football manager, is a better leader than Motaung Jr.

“For me, Bobby, the one I knew, was good even though everyone has their mistakes,” said Khanye as quoted by MDN News.

“When I was there, he was very involved as the general manager. He is human and has his own personality, but he would listen to people with an open ear. When I had issues, it was easy to speak to him.”

According to Khanye, the real concern is whether Kaizer Jr. can connect with the people around him.

“With Junior, I played with him, and I am not sure he was ready to manage the team. You have to be able to interact with the people. Can he listen to someone else’s opinion?”

Khanye believes that Chiefs should bring in an outsider, not another family member, to assist Motaung Jr.

“He can say, ‘ Here is the job, I am giving you everything, and we are giving you three years, and we will judge you on your performance. I do not think Junior is ready to do that though,” commented Khanye.

Khanye says he lost respect for Motaung Jr when he failed to sign Andile Jali when he returned from overseas because of his “arrogance”. Jali ended up joining Chiefs’ rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

“When Andile Jali was a free agent, he said he had wanted him before he went overseas. That statement alone told me something about him,” said Khanye. “Even now as the sports manager, he is making questionable decisions.”

According to Khanye, one of those questionable decisions was to release Thabo Cele this past transfer window instead of Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

“I am not saying Cele was ‘wow’ at Chiefs, but he was better than Mthethwa. You can’t release Cele and leave Mthethwa. It means he was sacrificing. He needs to humble himself and bring someone to help him with player identification,” continued Khanye.

Khanye believes Chiefs must follow the example of Sundowns, who often engage with their supporters.

“Chiefs should be like that; the supporters are supposed to have a say,” he explained. “It may not be the final word, but there is some advice they can give to the management. So, if those people are unhappy, there will be a problem,” concluded Khanye.