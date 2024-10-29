Ncikazi wary of Galaxy as Pirates look to keep perfect record

Orlando Pirates will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the Betway Premiership matches when they take on TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium this evening (kick-off is at 7.30pm).



The Buccaneers have started the season on a high note winning all five of their opening league matches with their last victory coming last Friday when they edged AmaZulu 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium.



A win for Pirates will also see them extend their lead against second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns to six points.



With games coming thick and fast, Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has admitted that it was a challenge to prepare for the Galaxy clash.



“The preparations have been challenging based on the schedule. We could only do the regeneration and analysis, nothing physical,” Ncikazi told the club’s media.



Ncikazi is expecting a tough clash against The Rockets who beat them 1-0 at the same venue the last time the teams met last season.



“We’re playing against opponents who are competitive in their backyard. Our previous encounters against them have proven that. But we’re at a stage where we’re focussing on our performances and the results will be ultimate outcome of our performance.”



In other Betway Premiership matches played on Tuesday, AmaZulu will host Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium while Sekhukhune United will take on Richards Bay at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.