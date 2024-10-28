Pirates coach Riveiro not focusing on breaking records

“The coach wants to win every game, but it’s not because the coach doesn't want to establish a certain record," said Riveiro.

Jose Riveiro during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Amazulu at Orlando Stadium, in Soweto on Friday. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

With Orlando Pirates winning all five of their opening Betway Premiership games, talks have already started that the Buccaneers will break records this season.

On Friday, the Buccaneers edged AmaZulu 2-1 to make it five wins in five matches and move to the top of the log standings, three points above Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he and his charges are not paying much attention to the record talks, saying their main focus now is on Tuesday’s league clash against TS Galaxy (kick-off is at 7.30pm).



“Those are things that happen when you are not coaching anymore or you are out of this business. Maybe, you can have look back and realise that you got some important things.

“But, right now, the only thing that matters is that we play again on Tuesday against TS Galaxy. That’s another three points to play for and it’s going to be another very tough one.

“We’ll check the numbers at the end of the season to see if what we are doing right now is good enough to achieve what we want,” he added.

Meanwhile, Riveiro responded to Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s comment about the depth of the Pirates squad.

Speaking to the media after his side’s 2-1 victory over Royal AM last Wednesday, Mngqithi acknowledged that Pirates pose a serious threat to their league title this season, but added that he doubted that they have enough depth in their squad to go all the way in the title race.



“I think the team is getting mature. We show and the players show, this season they are enjoying playing, which makes everything much easier,” Riveiro said.

“So far they are focusing on every game, and you never hear them talking about the Champions League, or talk about the big games we’re going to play. It’s always about the next opponent when you hear the players talk in the locker room and at training.

“They know what it takes to achieve what we want to achieve at the end, which is always the next game, and it makes me feel confident and very optimistic about this group,” added the Spaniard.