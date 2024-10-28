OPINION: Sundowns’ loss in Polokwane was self-inflicted

Sundowns looked so disjointed and could hardly string together five passes.

Although the rotation policy by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has generally been effective, it was always going backfire at some point. Chopping and changing the line-up in almost every game comes with a number of challenges.

Losing rhythm is at the top of the list and that’s exactly what happened in the 1-0 loss to Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Disjointed Sundowns

Sundowns looked so disjointed and could hardly string together five passes against a more spirited Rise and Shine that outplayed them on the day.

Some changes are understanbale with Lucas Ribeiro missing due to suspension and Ronwen Williams being in Paris for the Ballon d’Or Awards. But the constant rotation so early in the season is confusing.

Of course, everyone is a genius in hindsight and Mngqithi earned plaudits for his team’s good form heading into the game against City.



However, for a team to maintain its chemistry and remain consistent, team selection shouldn’t be tempered with on a weekly basis. The truth of the matter is that any top team will always perform better with its best possible players in the line-up. It’s better to put your best foot forward from the word go than to react.

Sundowns never recovered from slow start

Take nothing away from the Limpopo team, they were worthy winners. They deserve some credit for their endeavor but everything about Sundowns’ approach was reactionary and they just never recovered from their slow start as City produced a stunning upset.

The lack of cohesiveness in Masandawana’s play was visible and you can’t but wonder if that would have been the case with a bit more familiarity in the starting XI. I’m certain that the Sundowns technical team will look at their first league defeat of the season as a minor bruise but truth be told, it was self-inflicted.

Not having a single shot on target will certainly be a big wake-up call for the Tshwane giants ahead of tough week that will test their resolve. Sundowns face Cape Town City on Wednesday in the league before the eagerly-awaited trip to old rival Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals three days later.