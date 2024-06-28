Official: Gallants buy Moroka Swallows status

This brings an end to a tumultuous period for the Dube Birds in the DStv Premiership.

Marumo Gallants have confirmed the acquisition of Moroka Swallows.



In a statement released by Gallants on Thursday, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa also revealed that they will host their home games in the upcoming DStv Premiership season in Bloemfontein.

“Following the final approval of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today, Marumo Gallants Football Club officially confirms the acquisition of Moroka Swallows Football Club. Gallants will take over Swallows with immediate effect. The club also confirms that home games for the upcoming season will be played in Bloemfontein, Free State,” read the club statement.



“Gallants will provide more details once staff, technical team and players have been addressed. At this stage the club will not be issuing further comments or taking interviews – a date will be communicated for a press briefing that will take place shortly.”

In a radio interview recently, former Swallows president Panyaza Lesufi, who is also the premier of Gauteng, explained what led to the sale of the club.

“I’m sad and disappointed that we are where we are, but unfortunately these are things that are outside of our control and things that neither myself nor Mr (David) Mogashoa could do anything about,” Lesufi said on Sports Night Amplified with Andile.



“I think that the route suggested now is inevitable or else the club will be expelled by the PSL or liquidated or Fifa debts would have taken it down.”



“I agree that communication should have been better, that said we cannot say Mr Mogashoa didn’t try his best he really did,” he added.



“But the history of the club (the debts) played a big role. The people who have tried like myself to rescue the team have lost a lot of resources. The pain is unbearable for all of us because we love the team and I can say that Mr Mogashoa has really tried his best,” concluded Lesufi.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Swallows will buy Gallants status or they will cease to exist.