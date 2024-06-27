Ex-Sundowns goalkeeper advises Khune not to hang up his gloves

Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has advised Itumeleng Khune not to hang up his gloves yet, saying the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper still has three more seasons in him.



With his contract set to expire at the end of the month, Khune’s future with Chiefs has been a subject of speculation in the media.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper reported for preseason camp on Monday and Chiefs are yet to announce whether or not they will renew his contract when it ends.

Speculation is rife that Khune will call time on his illustrious playing career and take another rle at Chiefs. But the former Bafana Bafana captain having said on numerous occasions that he is not ready to retire yet, it’s still anyone’s guess as to what the future holds for him at Amakhosi.

And ppeaking to Arena Sport Show, Mweene agreed that Khune is not finished and could still play for three more seasons.

“How old is Khune? He is 36 (37), so Khune is not finished. He can still give you another three seasons,” said Mweene.

When asked if Khune should continue at Chiefs, or move to a “smaller” club, Mweene said it’s up to Khune to decide.

“That’s up to him to decide, but Khune has been playing for Chiefs since his childhood days, so the pressure on him has become like Vaseline or lotion. He won’t feel it,” said Mweene.

“When you have grown up in the environment of playing for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, the pressure becomes (normal) to you.

“For me, I think he still has to play,” commented Mweene.



Meanwhile, Chiefs are said to have activated a one-year contract extension for Edmilson Dove.

Dove, who was recalled by Chiefs from the Mozambique squad that is playing in the Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha, would have seen his contract with Amakhosi expire this week.