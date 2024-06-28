Pirates sign highly-rated Angolan winger Gilberto

Gilberto made 24 appearances for Petro this past season.

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of winger Delvi Miguel Vieira, known as Gilberto, from Girabola side Petro de Luanda.



The 23-year-old Angolan winger joins the Buccaneers on a three-year deal.



On Wednesday, Phakaaathi reported that the Buccaneers were close to signing the highly-rated winger in a deal that is said to be worth over R10-million. Now the club has confirmed his capture.



“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Delvi Miguel Vieira,” read a statement from Pirates.

“The 23-year-old joins the Club on a three-year deal after passing a medical and finalising personal terms

“Delvi, who is better known as Gilberto, joins the Buccaneers after two seasons with Angolan Girabola champions Petro de Luanda.

“The enterprising forward comes off an impressive season where he starred at the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier in the year, helping guide Angola to the quarterfinals of the competition.



“Gilberto is due to fly back to Angola today to finalise the necessary paperwork so that he can join the squad for its outbound Preseason Tour to Spain from July 8,” concluded Pirates.

