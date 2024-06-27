Miguel Timm extends Orlando Pirates stay

Timm played 30 games in all competitions for the Buccaneers last season.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Miguel Timm has signed a new deal with the club.



The 32-year-old midfielder’s contract with the Buccaneers was due to expire at the end of June, but now the club has decided to give him a new deal that will see him remain at Pirates until at least June 2026 as his one-year contract has an option for a further year.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Miguel Timm has signed a new deal,” read a statement issued by Pirates.

“The 32-year-old midfielder’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the month, but he has now put pen to paper to extend his stay at the club, keeping him on board the Bucs ship for the 2024/25 campaign, including an option for an additional season.

“Everyone at Orlando Pirates is delighted with the news and we wish Timm the very best for the coming season.”



Timm, who joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants in July 2022, played 30 games in all competitions for the Buccaneers last season.

The defensive midfielder has also played for Maritzburg United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Chippa United and Bidvest Wits.

He also spent some time in the United States playing for Arizona United, now known as Phoenix Rising.