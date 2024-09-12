Onyango backing Williams for Ballon d’Or award

'It's incredible and for a goalkeeper he has done an incredible job,' said Onyango.

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League against Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini, the team is buoyed by the nomination of Ronwen Williams for the Ballon d’or award.

The Bafana Bafana captain is up for the prestigious Yashin Trophy award, along with nine other top goalkeepers in the world in a ceremony that will take place on October 28.

Sundowns veteran shot-stopper Denis Onyango is backing Williams to make history and become the first African to win the award since its inception in 2019. Senegal and former Chelsea goal minder Édouard Mendy came second behind Gianluigi Donnarumma three years ago.

“It’s incredible and for a goalkeeper he has done an incredible job. It’s not easy for an African player to be part of the Ballon d’Or nominations. It’s massive and I’m honoured to be working with him,” Onyango said about the Gqeberha-born goalkeeper.

“On the point of Ronwen winning the award, he stands a big chance when looking at his performances at the AFCON. It was incredible and his leadership showed that he has matured.

“He won the AFL with Sundowns and (there is) the impact he made when he was playing and in the (domestic) league. Looking at the keepers he’s nominated with, I think he stands a better chance but it’s not for us to judge.”

The Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi couldn’t contain his excitement at the international recognition of Williams. The 32-year-old led Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations, lifted the inaugural CAF African Football League and the South African domestic league title.

“Every South African should be proud to have a goalkeeper based in Africa that is nominated for such a prestigious award. It speaks volumes about his capacity as a goalkeeper and our football as a country because he performed so well for Bafana Bafana and that is probably what has brought him to where he is,” Mngqithi added.

“Even in the champions league, we were just one match away from arriving in the final. In the AFL, he was instrumental in saving penalties and helping the team going all the way. If you’re a South African and you’re not proud of a player like Ronwen, then there’s something wrong with your head.”