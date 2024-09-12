Phakaaathi

Mngqithi provides injury update on Lorch and Mbule

'On Lorch, he's as close as possible to making the match-day squad,' said Mngqithi.

Manqoba Mngqithi - Mamelodi Sundowns

Manqoba Mngqithi says both Thembinkosi Lorch and Sipho Mbule are close to full fitness. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has given an injury update on Thembinkosi Lorch and Sipho Mbule ahead of their Caf Champions League match against Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. 

Lorch and fan-favourite Mbule haven’t both featured in the new season. The former  also missed the latter part of the previous campaign with what looked like an ankle injury. 

ALSO READ: Onyango backing Williams for Ballon d’Or award

The Brazilians will be the away team even though they are playing Swallows from Eswatini on their home turf in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Champions League. Swallows are using the stadium in Atteridgeville due to their home venue not meeting Caf requirements to host the match.

“On Lorch, he’s as close as possible to making the match-day squad. He played a friendly we had against Sekhukhune United and he’s been training quite well. It was just unfortunate today that he had a minor stiffness in the hamstring and that’s why he pulled out early of training,” Mngqithi said.

“But otherwise we’re happy with the contribution that he might make. We are also happy with the commitment and level of professionalism that has been showing throughout. 

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates out for revenge against Jwaneng Galaxy

“Sipho (Mbule) is another player that has started training … he can be selected into the team because I think he’s also been training well.” 

