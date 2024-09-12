OPINION: In-demand Appollis might be better off staying put

The Bafana forward was the star of their matches against Uganda and South Sudan.

Oswin Appollis has been linked to Kaizer Chiefs among other clubs. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Oswin Appollis may well have added a couple of million Rand to his Polokwane City asking price, following his impressive displays this week for Bafana Bafana.

The Rise and Shine forward has been the subject of plenty of speculation over a move away from the Limpopo province before the transfer window slams shut on September 20.

Algerian side MC Alger were reported to have agreed a fee with City for the 23 year-old winger, but that deal now seems to be in limbo. This week Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr admitted to radio and television personality Robert Marawa that Amakhosi were in talks with City.

It remains to be seen, over the next eight days or so, whether Appollis does leave Rise and Shine, but if he does, he must surely make sure he moves to a team where he is immediately guaranteed regular game time.

Appollis Brilliant for Bafana

Appollis was brilliant for Bafana against both Uganda and South Sudan in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, an indication that his ascent to international stardom is being done no harm by being at City.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has repeatedly said it does players no good in moving overseas, if they do not get a chance to play.

North Africa has become a favourite new home for PSL stars this transfer window, with Khanyisa Mayo moving to CR Belouizdad in Algeria and Elias Mokwana signing for Tunisian giants Esperance.

But only time will tell if those moves work out. Mokwana only came on as a late substitute in Esperance’s first match of the season ahead of the international break.

Mokwana malaise

The former Sekhukhune United attacker looked out of sorts for Bafana against Uganda, and was only used off the bench against South Sudan.

If Appollis does get the move to Algeria, there will likely be a period of adaptation, not just to a new league, but to an entirely new culture.

A move to Chiefs would have no such problems, but Appollis would need to adapt to the tactics of Nasreddine Nabi. Most of the Chiefs squad have had a long pre-season to learn how Nabi wants to play, so Appollis may again find himself on the back foot.

So late in the transfer window, perhaps in truth it is best for an in-form Appollis to stay exactly where he is.