OPINION – Bafana can shock Morocco in an AFCON of surprises

'Morocco are a good team, but we have beaten Morocco,' said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

It is fair to say Bafana Bafana have not had the luck of the draw, in landing a last 16 clash at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals with World Cup semifinalists Morocco.

One only has to glance one place below Bafana in Group E to see evidence of this, with Namibia taking on Angola in the knockout rounds, a far easier tie on paper than going up against the might of the Atlas Lions.

Still, after South Africa’s 0-0 draw with Tunisia in Korhogo on Wednesday had sealed Bafana’s place as group runners-up, head coach Hugo Broos did not seem fazed by the possibility of taking on Morocco, which was confirmed later on the same day when the North Africans beat Zambia 1-0 to win Group F.

“Morocco are a good team, but we have beaten Morocco,” said Broos, in reference to Bafana’s final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, which South Africa won 2-1 at FNB Stadium.

The caveat here is that the game last June was a dead rubber, with both sides having already qualified for the Afcon finals. It was Morocco who beat Bafana 2-1 in Rabat in the opening qualifier, when all was still up for grabs, before going on to put up such an amazing display in Qatar at the end of the same year.

That sort of pedigree makes the Atlas Lions heavy favourites to win Tuesday’s match, but this tournament has also thrown up so many surprises that in no way can Bafana be ruled out of contention.

Cairo kings

Bafana were given no chance of beating hosts Egypt in the last 16 in 2019 in Cairo, and Thembinkosi Lorch’s strike gave Stuart Baxter’s side a stunning victory.

That was also on the back of a dire performance in the group stages, where Bafana only edged out Namibia 1-0 and only made it to the last 16 as the fourth best third-place finishers.

Broos’ Bafana hammered Nambia 4-0 this time around, and qualified more comfortably, even if a Tunisian goal would have sent them packing on Wednesday.

They will go up against Morocco with nothing to lose, and more rested than their opponents, with an extra day to prepare for Tuesday’s match.

“I am very happy we are in second position and have four days to rest and to prepare the team to have another good performance,” added Broos.