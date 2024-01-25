Pretoria Capitals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape: All you need to know

The Sunrisers charged to a record victory over the Capitals earlier this week.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be looking for another dominant win over the Pretoria Capitals. Picture: SA20

In a return clash between last year’s finalists, the Pretoria Capitals will be desperate to turn things around when they host SA20 title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Centurion on Thursday.

Just three days after being thumped by nine wickets in a record defeat to the same opponents, the Capitals will hope to bounce back as they attempt to claw their way up the league table.

While the hosts are bottom of the standings with just one win from five matches, the Sunrisers are lying third and they will be eager to build on their momentum as they target their fourth straight victory of the competition.

Here are all the details about the match in Centurion

Where and what time: SuperSport Park, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Pretoria Capitals from Centurion and Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha

How to watch: SuperSport, channels 201 and 212

Squads

Capitals: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

Sunrisers: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Players to watch

For the Capitals, top order batter Will Jacks has shown his match-winning ability. He has racked up 177 runs in five innings at an average of 35.40, highlighted by a century against Durban’s Super Giants in Centurion last week. His average strike rate of 184.37 also indicates the danger he poses during the powerplay.

Sunrisers seam bowler Ottniel Baartman has taken eight wickets in four matches at an average of 16.00, including a return of 4/12 in their match in Gqeberha earlier this week.

Middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs has bashed two half-centuries in the three innings he has played, at an average strike rate of 183.33, and he too will look to make another impact.

Last season

Last season the sides met three times, with the Capitals triumphing in the pool stages before the Sunrisers won the most important game, the final, to lift the trophy.

In their first match at St George’s, the Capitals scored 193/6 and the Sunrisers responded with 170/5, with the Capitals winning by 23 runs.

The second game in Centurion saw the hosts posting 216/6, while the Sunrisers could manage only 179/7, as the Capitals secured a 37-run win.

The Sunrisers then turned form on its head in the final, bowling the Capitals out for 135 thanks to Roelof van der Merwe’s 4/31, before they chased that down with four wickets to spare as Adam Rossington top scored with a 30-ball 57.