OPINION: CAF success a good advert for the PSL

I don’t know about you but I’m still buzzing over the fact that South African teams are doing well in the CAF Interclub competitions. Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC have represented the Betway Premiership with aplomb.

Pirates won their group that included defending champions Al-Ahly where most people gave them no chance of making it to the quarterfinals. Not only did they qualify for the knockout phase, but they did it in style.

The Buccaneers were one of two teams to finish the group stages with an unbeaten record after six matches. AS FAR, who were grouped with Sundowns in Group B, were the other team with an unblemished streak in the round-robin stage.

Not content with just being through to the next round of the competition, the Soweto giants beat Ahly 2-1 in Cairo to win Group C. For me, that is stuff champions are made off and on current form, Pirates will be one of the firm favourites to go all the way.

When the draw for the last eight is made, I think very few teams would want to be pitted against the 1995 champions. It will be a daunting task for whoever has to play them in a two-legged affair because they’re playing with so much confidence at the moment.

Sundowns might have not had the best of campaigns in the group stage after finishing up as runners-up behind FAR of Morocco. But credit must go to Miguel Cardoso for steading the ship after wobbly start under previous coach Manqoba Mngqithi who recorded back-to-back draws before being sacked last December.

Although the Brazilians are not playing with their usual flair that their fans have become accustomed to, it looks like Cardoso’s business-like approach might just work in Africa’s premier competition. No one will remember how Sundowns played if they go all the way and claim their second continental championship having last won it in 2016.

After all, Cardoso was a losing finalist with Esperance last season and he perhaps knows what it takes to get there. As much as people don’t want to accept, but it takes more than just pretty football to win the champions league.

Stellies coach Steve Barker deserves a special mention in how he has led his team to the last eight for the CAF Confederation Cup. Despite losing two key players in Iqraam Rayners and Deano van Rooyen before the season started, the side from the Cape Winelands has continued to punch above their weight.

Just like Sundowns, they had to do it the hard way after a poor start to their campaign. After losing their first two matches to Stade Malien and RS Berkane, Stellies regrouped to get themselves back in contention.

They had to win three matches on the spin to secure their place in the knockout stage for the first time in the club’s history. This is a good advert for the PSL and long may it continue. I just hope the league gives them all the support they need when the quarterfinals get underway at the end of March.