Sundowns’ Cardoso believes all teams are equal in the CAF knockout phase

"The teams are very identical in terms of the capacity they’re in. They play very differently but they are very strong, like us,” said the Portuguese coach.

Miguel Cardoso, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns reacts during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 match against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 19 January 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-1 draw against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday was enough to secure their place in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals. However, that outcome means that Sundowns will be one of four unseeded teams in the knockout phase after finishing second behind FAR in Group B.

The Brazilians will either be drawn against domestic Betway Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates, Al-Hilal of Sudan or Tunisian giants Esperance in the next round. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains unshaken at the prospect of coming up against winners from other groups.

“We didn’t lose, we got a result. Everyone asked us to get a result that will make us go through to the next round from the stage. We understand that the teams are all equal in the next round, so because of that, being second makes no big difference mentally. The teams are very identical in terms of the capacity they’re in. They play very differently but they are very strong, like us,” said the Portuguese coach.

“It’s now time to close the chapter in the Champions League because there’s a long way before we play again. I believe by that time we will be much stronger, as we have many problems with players who can reinforce the team.”

The first legs of the quarterfinals are expected to get underway in the last week of March later this year. Cardoso believes his team will be much stronger when the Champions League resumes with several key players available for selection.

“We had (Bathusi) Aubaas and (Khuliso) Mudau who got red cards in the game against Raja and could not contribute to the team. We also had (Aubrey) Modiba, who got injured in that game,” he added.

“Mothobi (Mvala) is coming back from injury, and we’re hoping that he can return to the team to play, so the team will be much stronger. It’s now time to close the door; it’s mission accomplished, and well done to the boys.

“Yes, it’s bittersweet (being second) on the table, but that should only be the energy to move us forward and nothing more than that. Let’s prepare now for the next two months, as it will be very hard in the championship in South Africa.”