Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

OPINION: Hakimi deserves CAF crown after historic season

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

17 November 2025

11:14 am

RELATED ARTICLES

In truth, only two footballers delivered a more complete season than the Moroccan star.

Hakimi deserves CAF crown after historic season

Ousmane Dembele (R) and Achraf Hakimi (L) of PSG celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Internazionale Milano, in Munich, Germany 31 May 2025. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

If Achraf Hakimi hailed from Brazil or one of Europe’s traditional football powerhouses, there is little doubt he would already be universally recognised as the best wing-back on the planet.

Hakimi soars

In truth, only two footballers delivered a more complete season than the Moroccan star. Beyond his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha, it is hard to find anyone who performed at a consistently higher level across all competitions.

ALSO READ: DR Congo upset Nigeria and keep 2026 World Cup dream alive

Dembélé ended up claiming the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but for the CAF Player of the Year award, Hakimi should be the undisputed frontrunner when the ceremony takes place in his home country on Wednesday night.

Rabat, the capital of Morocco, will host the continent’s most prestigious award function, where Hakimi will compete with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen for the crown of Africa’s finest.

CAF’s judging criteria emphasise a player’s influence on both the African and global game between 6 January and 15 October 2025. By that measure, Hakimi’s case is overwhelming.

Not only did the 27-year-old produce decisive performances for PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, but he also opened the scoring in the final, paving the way for a dominant 5–0 win over Inter Milan. That goal set PSG en route to their first-ever Champions League triumph, a historic moment in the club’s history.

Hakimi also struck in the Coupe de France final as PSG defeated Stade de Reims on 24 May, less than a week before lifting the Champions League trophy. In total, he collected four major titles as PSG also secured Ligue 1 and the UEFA Super Cup.

Flawless Morocco

His influence extended to the international stage, where he played a central role in Morocco’s flawless qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, winning all eight of their matches.

Given his club success, continental impact and consistency for his national team, it would be fitting for Hakimi to finally receive the continental recognition he richly deserves.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: DR Congo upset Nigeria and keep 2026 World Cup dream alive

A CAF Player of the Year award on home soil would be a perfect reflection of a season in which he truly stood head and shoulders above the rest of Africa’s elite.

Read more on these topics

Confederation of African Football (CAF) Morocco Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News PKTT should not have been disbanded without proper consultation, another witness says
Politics ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]
Weather More extreme weather expected to hit South Africa this week
Weather More rain expected in parts of South Africa on Monday
Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now