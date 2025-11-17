OPINION: Hakimi deserves CAF crown after historic season

In truth, only two footballers delivered a more complete season than the Moroccan star.

If Achraf Hakimi hailed from Brazil or one of Europe’s traditional football powerhouses, there is little doubt he would already be universally recognised as the best wing-back on the planet.

Hakimi soars

In truth, only two footballers delivered a more complete season than the Moroccan star. Beyond his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha, it is hard to find anyone who performed at a consistently higher level across all competitions.

Dembélé ended up claiming the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but for the CAF Player of the Year award, Hakimi should be the undisputed frontrunner when the ceremony takes place in his home country on Wednesday night.

Rabat, the capital of Morocco, will host the continent’s most prestigious award function, where Hakimi will compete with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen for the crown of Africa’s finest.

CAF’s judging criteria emphasise a player’s influence on both the African and global game between 6 January and 15 October 2025. By that measure, Hakimi’s case is overwhelming.

Not only did the 27-year-old produce decisive performances for PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, but he also opened the scoring in the final, paving the way for a dominant 5–0 win over Inter Milan. That goal set PSG en route to their first-ever Champions League triumph, a historic moment in the club’s history.

Hakimi also struck in the Coupe de France final as PSG defeated Stade de Reims on 24 May, less than a week before lifting the Champions League trophy. In total, he collected four major titles as PSG also secured Ligue 1 and the UEFA Super Cup.

Flawless Morocco

His influence extended to the international stage, where he played a central role in Morocco’s flawless qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, winning all eight of their matches.

Given his club success, continental impact and consistency for his national team, it would be fitting for Hakimi to finally receive the continental recognition he richly deserves.

A CAF Player of the Year award on home soil would be a perfect reflection of a season in which he truly stood head and shoulders above the rest of Africa’s elite.