Lupopo reveal CAF decision on Orlando Pirates complaint

Lupopo also revealed that CAF have also imposed financial sanctions on Pirates.

Saint-Eloi Lupopo have revealed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed Orlando Pirates’ complaint against them.



This means that the DR Congo side, which is in South Africa to face Mamelodi Sundowns this coming weekend, will remain in the CAF Champions League.



They are in Group C of the continental club competition with Sundowns, MC Alger, and Al Hilal.



After being eliminated by Lupopo from the competition in the final preliminary round, Pirates laid complaints to CAF against Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa and two of their players, Henoc Molia and Ramos Kashala Wanet.



Pirates alleged that officials should not have allowed Bukasa to sit on the bench due to a suspension he received while in charge of DR Congo Under-20.

The Buccaneers also claimed that Lupopo registered with Molia after the transfer window closed, thereby violating CAF registration rules. They also question Kashala eligibility, claiming that the player holds two different passports.

CAF fines Orlando Pirates

However, Lupopo have now released a statement claiming that CAF has ruled in their favour in the matter.

“Saint Lupopo has secured a decisive administrative victory following the decision rendered by CAF,” read the club statement.

“CAF rejected the complaint filed by South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and confirmed the eligibility of players Molia and Kashala, who were properly registered. CAF also clarified that the presence of coach Guy Bukasa on the bench during the match cannot be sanctioned against Lupopo.

“However, the Disciplinary Committee upheld the six-month suspension of coach Guy Bukasa Misakabu for the U20 affair, along with a fine.



“Furthermore, following our club’s complaint against Orlando Pirates, CAF imposed financial sanctions on the South African club:

“$5,000 [just over R85 000] for denying FC Saint Eloi Lupopo the necessary accreditations. “$20,000 [just over R343 000] for spraying chemicals in our team’s locker room.



“This decision reaffirms the victory achieved on the field and strengthens our club’s position in the competition. FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo will continue to defend its interests with the utmost determination.”