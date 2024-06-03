OPINION – Is a US move killing players’ Bafana chances?

Bafana's players in the US seem to be in international limbo.

St Louis City’s Njabulo Blom has barely got a look in with Bafana Bafana. Picture: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

In recent years, a career playing in Major League Soccer in the USA has opened itself up to several top South African players.

Maritzburg United’s attacking star Bongokuhle Hlongwane made the move to Minnesota United in the US in January 2022 and took the MLS by storm last season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions in a superb campaign.

In January 2023, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom was signed by St Louis SC, where he continues to feature under former Bafana Bafana left back Bradley Carnell.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula joined Toronto FC in July 2023, and has been the least successful of the recent Mzansi exports to the US, barely playing in the MLS for Toronto.

With all three of these players, there seems to be a consistent theme – moving to the US has hampered their chances of playing for Bafana Bafana.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has openly questioned Mailula’s move, saying you could see there were more established strikers ahead of him in the queue to get into the Toronto first team.

Mailula’s international career looked to be getting off the ground when he made two substitute appearances for Broos’ Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the end of March 2023, but he has not played for Bafana since.

Fitness concerns

Hlongwane did play for Bafana in their opening two Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda last November. But he was left out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals squad, with Broos saying he and Blom simply didn’t have time to get match fit, with the MLS in its off-season.

Now Hlongwane and Blom have been left out again, for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe, with Broos saying they are not playing enough for their respective teams.

Blom, who has also been criticised for his attitude by Broos, has made just two appearances for Bafana, with just one of those coming since he moved overseas.

The US may offer good salaries compared to the Premier Soccer League, but it is becoming increasingly clear it does not offer good international prospects. Could that put off players from going there in the future?