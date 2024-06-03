Bafana’s Broos expresses concern over spate of Sundowns injuries

'It is amazing that six injured players are from the same team,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has questioned the work of Mamelodi Sundowns’ medical department after six Masandawana players showed up for international duty with injury issues.

Of those six players, only one has been ruled out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe. Bafana will fly out on Wednesday morning for Friday’s qualifier against the Super Eagles in Uyo, before they come back to play the Warriors on June 11 at the Free State Stadium.

Broos’ side will have to play both games without central defender Grant Kekana, who has a hamstring injury and has been replaced in the squad by Kaizer Chiefs centre back Given Msimango.

Right back Khuliso Mudau has been cleared by the team doctor despite injuring his shoulder in the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates against Saturday, while Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas are all expected to be fit despite having “little problems.”

“It is amazing that six injured players are from the same team,” said Broos at a press conference on Monday at Dobsonville Stadium.

‘It has to be something more’

“Sundowns have had many injuries this season and everyone knows one of the reasons is that they have an overloaded programme, they have played a lot of games. But what is interesting is that 75 percent of these injuries are groin and hamstring injuries.

“So I think it has to be something more than that (overloading). I hope the medical staff of Sundowns can find a reason for this, because next season it will be the same.

“They will have the same programme, the PSL, the MTN8, the Champions League, even the (Fifa) Club World Cup at the end of the season.

“I am a bit worried because in September, October and November we have AFCON qualifiers. Imagine if the situation is the same as it is today, and I have six Sundowns players injured.

“The core of Bafana is Sundowns players … I really hope the medical staff can find the problem … it is the same injuries coming back every time.”