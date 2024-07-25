OPINION: Orlando Pirates making all the noise

Fresh from a relatively successful pre-season tour of Spain, Orlando Pirates are making all the right noises ahead of the new PSL season. They launched their brand new jersey on Monday which received positive reviews as well.

The Ghost will be forgiven for expecting more from their team especially in the domestic league. Firstly, they have to defend their MTN8 title they won last season as well as the Nedbank Cup crown.

It’s hard to critique Pirates after a solid camp in Europe where they beat La Liga outfit Sevilla FC and played to two credible draws against Plymouth Argyle and Granada respectively. The only blemish for Buccaneers came in the 3-2 defeat to Al-Sadd but coach Jose Riveiro will no doubt be happy with how his charges fared on the road.

Pirates players are clear about their intentions when it comes to their league aspirations. Instead of giving safe answers during their media run this week, they were refreshingly bold and stated their aim of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the championship.

I was impressed by the level of confidence from the Bucs camp and I think the league needs that in order to be competitive. However, we all know that you can’t talk your way into winning the league. The formula is simple, you have to be consistent and make your home venue a fortress.

There’s also a small matter on unseating Sundowns who have claimed the league on seven successive occasions. Pirates have done okay to finish second behind Masandwana over the last two seasons but the gap between them and the reigning champions is still too big.

Close the gap first

The Brazilians finished 23 points ahead of the Soweto giants and I would think the aim should be to close the gap first before thinking about lifting the biggest trophy on the local calendar.

Expectations will be high and the Sea Robbers will not forgive their players if they will fail to deliver the big fish. After all, it has been more than a decade since Pirates won the league.

Their last championship title came in 2012 and the question remains, is it time to walk the talk or will Riveiro be fondly remembered as the nearly man? Only time will tell.