SuperSport coach Hunt happy to be reunited with Pule

Vincent Pule during preseason friendly match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is delighted to have signed Vincent Pule ahead of the new season.



Pule joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori as a free agent recently after he was released by Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hunt is happy to be reunited with Pule and he believes that the 32-year-old will be helpful at SuperSport because he can play in multiple positions. Hunt and Pule worked together at Bidvest Wits where they won the league in the 2016/17 season.

“He is like a kid in the China shop at the moment, I said to him ‘slow down’,” said Hunt during an interview on Marawa Sports Worldwide on 974FM as he described Pule’s excitement at being reunited with him.

“I signed him from African Warriors at Wits and he scored a goal in the Telkom Cup final, played a huge part when we won the league and top eight games. Then obviously he got transferred to Pirates, he had a good [six] good years there.



“To get him back now still the same in terms of athleticism he can still run, he’s got good legs, pace, good delivery on the ball, strikes the ball well, can play multiple positions which is important for us,” he added.

At Pirates, Pule won two MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup titles.