What lured Kegan Johannes to Mamelodi Sundowns

“I want to write more history than the club has already written, to win as many titles as possible," he said.

It goes without saying that Mamelodi Sundowns‘ dominance in the league is one of their biggest selling points when competing for players in the transfer market.

Their latest acquisition Kegan Johannes who signed a long-term deal from SuperSport United was also lured by the prospect of winning silverware at Chloorkop.

The Brazilians’ cabinet now houses the last seven PSL championships. Johannes, who was reportedly also on the radar of Orlando Pirates has made it clear that he chose Sundowns because of their pedigree.

“I spoke to one of my friends, Rushine De Reuck because I haven’t really spoken to my former teammates. I have spoken to Jody February as well,” Johannes said.

“I asked how the environment is and they told me the environment is about winning here. That’s the culture of the club, it’s all about winning and that aligns with my model as well because I love winning and I’m not going to be okay with losing.

“I want to write more history than the club has already written, to win as many titles as possible and to set the standard where we are the benchmark for other teams and if they speak about football heritage, they should mention Mamelodi Sundowns.”

The second elusive CAF Champions League medal seems to be Masandawana’s top priority in the upcoming 2024/25 season. Their only triumph in the continental competition came in 2016.



Johannes sat down with Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana on the Pitchside podcast shortly after putting pen to paper at the club.

“When I think about trophies, obviously CAF [Champions League] is the biggest one and it’s achievable. The domestic cups because every professional player wants to win silverware and give happiness to the fans,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we’re public entertainers and we’re here for them. As much as we love this sport, we entertain them because that’s what they pay to see. It’s so big for me as a player that I’d want to win everything there is.

“Mediocrity is not going to cut it so we have to continue to work hard because that’s where it starts with a lot of hard work and that’s what I’m here to do, to work hard and create more history for this club.”