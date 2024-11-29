OPINION – Pirates’ Nkota should be in the Bafana squad

He has unique qualities that make him a rare breed.

I’ll probably be accused of overhyping yet another youngster that is showing huge potential. But Orlando Pirates rising star Mohau Nkota is the real deal.

He has unique qualities that make him a rare breed, especially in South African football where most youngsters want to climb on top of the ball and showboat.

Extra-special Nkota

There’s something extra special about Nkota. He’s effective and can change the trajectory of the game with just one shot. Forget doing nice tricks and getting the crowd excited, the 20-year-old is a match winner.

As much as I don’t like making comparisons, Nkota reminds me of the late Gift Leremi. Leremi could also shoot from anywhere on the field of play. Players like this don’t come often in the PSL. The left-footed attacker plays with no fear and I don’t even think we’ve seen half of what he’s capable of.

The Buccaneers edged CR Belouizdad 2-1 in their opening game of the Caf Champions League on Tuesday night. It was Nkota’s first half brace that sealed the win in Algeria. His second goal was a peach of a strike from outside the box. He controlled the ball to set himself up and unleashed a rocket to stun the crowd at the Stade du 5 Juillet.

It was not the first time Nkota produced a jaw-dropping moment. He also showed his class against AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership at Orlando Stadium. His catalogue of wonder goals just keeps growing with each game that passes by.

Pirates may battle to keep Nkota

If Nkota keeps on producing in Africa’s premier club competition, I can guarantee you that he’ll be lost to the local game. Scouts from all over Europe watch Caf inter-club competitions with keen interest. Nkota is a special player and it’s not hard to see that he’s naturally gifted.

Only players with nerves of steel would dare to take a shot from 30 yards out. Let’s be honest, most PSL players want to walk the ball into the back of the net. Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana was one of very few players that were gifted with the ability and technique to score from almost anywhere on the pitch.

I think the sooner Nkota is integrated into the Bafana Bafana set up, the better. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying he should be an automatic starter in national team colours. But it wouldn’t hurt to have a player in the Bafana squad with so many weapons at his disposal.

Nkota needs protection

There’s no doubt that he needs to be protected in order to reach his full potential. However, we need to also move away from delaying the progress of deserving youngsters into the senior national team. Big footballing nations across the world are not afraid of throwing their young talents into the deep end. A classic example would be that of Lamine Yamal.

Yamal is already a European champion with Spain at the age of 17 and not only that, he was a key member of La Roja’s European Championship winning team. I honestly believe Nkota will offer Bafana a different dimension, if given a chance.