Pirates’ Van Rooyen has mixed feelings ahead of Stellies clash

“It’s going to be a nice moment for me to play against my former team," said van Rooyen.

Orlando Pirates defender Deano van Rooyen has admitted to having mixed feelings ahead of Sunday’s Betway Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium (kick-off is at 3.30pm).

Van Rooyen will come up against his former club for the first time this season having left them to join the Buccaneers at the beginning of the season.



“It’s going to be a nice moment for me to play against my former team, but I’m here at Pirates now and as a club we must continue our journey of what I came here for. I came here to represent Orlando Pirates,” said Van Rooyen during a media open day at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

With many players coming from Cape Town often struggling to settle in and play regularly at Gauteng-based clubs, Van Rooyen is one of the selected few players who has done both.

The right-back has revealed that his cousin Dillan Solomons, who plays for rivals Kaizer Chiefs, has helped him settle in quicker in Johannesburg.

“Obviously, he’s been here in Joburg for three years and he told me that I must just come here and do my job and focus on what I came here to do. We don’t see each other that often because of the rivalry [between Pirates and Chiefs], but we do chart now and then. I also tell him to focus where he is,” commented the former Stellies captain.

“I have adjusted well at Orlando Pirates and I’m settling well. From the first day when I arrived here everyone including the coach welcomed me with open arms.

“For me it’s a dream come true. This is what I wanted when I was a young kid to play for a big team like Orlando Pirates, a time I started supporting when I was eight, nine years old. Watching them play, watching them winning trophies and I’m here to bring that [winning culture] back to the club.”



Following their good start to the season, most people are tipping Pirates to finally end Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance by winning the Betway Premiership title this season. Van Rooyen says it is indeed their aim to win it, but adds that they are not focusing that far.

“It [winning the league title] is our aim, but for now we’re taking it one game at a time.”