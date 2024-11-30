Stellenbosch FC announce new signing ahead of Pirates clash

The 25-year-old Nigeria international joins Stellies as a free agent having left Rivers United last month.

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of Nigerian defender Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill.



Godswill made more than 160 appearances across all competitions and helped the club win its first-ever top-flight league title during the 2021/22 season.



“First of all, I want to thank God for bringing me here after a long wait,” Godswill told the Stellies website.



“I’m very happy to be here and to be part of the Stellenbosch family.

“It is a great club that has already achieved some great things, like reaching the MTN8 final this season and competing in the CAF Confederation Cup, and I am looking forward to adding to that with my experience.

“I want to contribute positively on the pitch, and I can promise that I will do everything within my reach to ensure that the fans and the coaches are happy,” he added.



Godswill has previously represented Nigeria at international level where he featured for the Super Eagles at the 2022 African Nations Championship in Algeria.

Stellies have announced that Godswill will wear the No. 16 jersey and could be in line to make his debut for the club as early as next month.



Meanwhile, after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Stade Malien in their opening CAF Confederation Cup group clash on Wednesday, Stellenbosch FC will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Orlando Pirates in a Betway Premiership campaign at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.