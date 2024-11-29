Sundowns look for change in fortune after ‘tough week’

'We've all been doing a lot of introspection,' said Sundowns defender Grant Kekana.

Grant Kekana admits plenty of soul searching has gone on at Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to turn the corner when they welcome Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld in a Betway Premiership clash on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Van Rooyen has mixed feelings ahead of Stellies clash

There has been a lot of soul searching within the Brazilians camp following the defeat to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday.

Sundowns Champions League frustration

The failure in the cup decider was compounded by the frustrating goalless draw at home to AS Maniema Union in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday. Masandawana defender Grant Kekana revealed what has been happening behind the scenes at Chloorkop, as they prepare to face Babina Noko.

“Yes, it’s been a tough week. We’re obviously disappointed with the result of the final. And we couldn’t get a win in our first Champions League group stage game,” he said.

“We’re trying to pick each other up. It’s still a long season ahead. We can’t really cry over spilled milk. We just have to rectify where we have to and make sure that we start winning.

“I think we are trying to hold each other accountable. We are given a task to make sure that the team gets positive results. We’ve all been doing a lot of introspection.”

United are also licking their wounds after suffering a 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy in their last match. Although the Limpopo side has blown hot and cold this season, Kekana is expecting a tough encounter in Tshwane.

‘They have a good squad’

“When teams come to play against us they are obviously fired up. We know they lost their last game against TS Galaxy, but they have a good squad,” he added.

ALSO READ: Sirino set for Chiefs return against Royal AM

“They have good players and a good coach (Lehlohonolo Seema) so it will be another tough game and one that we need to prepare well for to get our confidence back and to get positive results again.

“We need them (fans) to stick with us and we’re obviously going through a tough patch right now and it happens. It’s not everyday that things go your way but we appreciate their support.”