Zwane’s emotional message to Chiefs’ Motaung after joining AmaZulu

“His belief in me has allowed me to grow from a player to a development coach and ultimately to the head coach," said Zwane.

Following his appointment as AmaZulu co-head coach, Arthur Zwane has penned an emotional farewell message to Kaizer Chiefs and chairman Kaizer Motaung Snr.



On Tuesday, AmaZulu confirmed the appointment of Zwane as a co-coach with Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

The duo replaces Pablo Franco Martin, who was sacked by Usuthu last week following a poor start to the season that saw the team losing all three of their opening Betway Premiership matches.



READ MORE: AmaZulu appoint Zwane and Vilakazi as co-coaches

Zwane has expressed his gratitude to Motaung Snr for believing in him all these years at Naturena.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Dr [Kaizer] Motaung for his unwavering support. Also, his guidance and love throughout my Chiefs career as a player and a coach,” said Zwane.



“His belief in me has allowed me to grow from a player to a development coach and ultimately to the head coach.



“I am truly thankful for the opportunities the Club has provided. They have shaped not just my career but my life. So, thank you to Kaizer Chiefs, and thank you to the Chairman.”

Zwane started his coaching career at Chiefs as an assistant to Vladimir Vermezovic from 2010 until 2012. He later moved to the club’s development structures.



ALSO READ: Appollis advised to be ‘professional’ after failed move to Chiefs



In 2020, Zwane made his way back to the first team and he worked with coaches Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, and Molefi Ntseki as their assistant coach.

In 2022, Zwane finally got his break to lead Amakhosi as the head coach, but his tenure only lasted for one season and he was demoted to the assistant coach role before he was moved to the development structures again.



Zwane and Vilakazi will begin the Usuthu tenure with a tough away clash against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.