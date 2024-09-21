Orlando Pirates coach targeting win against Jwaneng Galaxy

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says the Buccaneers will not rest on their laurels thinking that the job is done...

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says the Buccaneers will not rest on their laurels thinking that the job is done when they face Jwaneng Galaxy in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary stage at the Orlando Stadium this evening (kick-off 6pm).



The Buccaneers go into this clash as hot favourites to go through to the next round of the competition after they beat the Botswana champions 2-0 in Gaborone last Saturday.



But Riveiro is aware that Jwaneng can turn things around at Orlando, hence he has warned his charges to approach the game as if the score were still 0-0.



“We have to approach the game with the mentality that we need to win it because there’s no time for us to think about the previous result. Yes, it’s good that the tie is in our favour, but we need to concentrate on winning the game,” said the Bucs coach.



“Granted, it does happen that when you’re winning 2-0 you tend to relax, but trust me we’ll be on our toes tomorrow [today].



“We have played this team three times already and we know how difficult it is (to play against them). The 2-0 win we got (in Botswana) might give you the impression that it was an easy game, but that was not the case, it was a very difficult game,” said Riveiro during a media conference at Orlando yesterday.



Riveiro added that instead of protecting their lead, the Buccaneers will look at consolidating on the positive result they got in Botswana last week.



“It’s an important game, we have a unique, huge opportunity to go to the group stage, which is one of our objectives for the season.



“It’s a massive opportunity for us and we’re ready to offer a solid performance.



“We’ll do everything we can to win the match. It’s going to be a complicated game because we’re talking about a very good team, a well-organised team, and a team that is very difficult to play against. So we need our best version to go through to the group stage,” added Riveiro.



Riveiro will once again count on the Pirates supporters who are expected to pack the stadium today to help them get the job done.