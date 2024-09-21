Jwaneng Galaxy coach confident of beating Pirates in Orlando

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli is confident that his team can overcome Orlando Pirates and progress to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Ramoreboli’s side will face Pirates in the second leg of the second preliminary round at the Orlando Stadium this evening.

Jwaneng will be looking to overturn the 2-0 scoreline they suffered against the Buccaneers in Gaborone last week.



“We have been here before, so I think we need an element of patience, because when you are packing and rushing you leave valuable things behind, but when you are packing and not rushing you don’t leave anything behind. So we need to understand that we are playing against people who have scored us two goals, and for them to win they don’t have to concede,” said Ramoreboli during a press conference at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Ramoreboli is aware of the intimadation that his team will face from the home fans, who are expected to be at the Orlando Stadium to support their team, but he says they will not be intimidated by the crowd.

”I think we have played more matches of this magnitude, we have been to Morocco [to face Wydad Casablanca] and have been to Ivory Coast facing ASEC [Mimosas] in a packed stadium, so I don’t think the issue of the crowd is a problem for us.



”But let us be honest, we are playing Orlando Pirates at Orlando. And they will not sit deep and defend, even when they are playing against Sundowns they don’t sit deep. And to be honest they are the only team in this country that knows how to give Sundowns a problem, they attack but are also good in defense. But we will try our level best to get a positive result,” added Ramoreboli.

Kick-off for this much anticipated clash between Orlando Pirates and Jwaneng Galaxy is 6pm.