Sundowns’ Mngqithi promises to deliver the Champions League

"Personally I will give everything I have to make sure that we win the champions league," Mngqithi said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has reiterated his stance on the Caf Champions League being their number one target this season.



Before the Brazilians can get too far ahead of themselves, they have to finish the job against Eswatini champions Mbabane Swallows, who they play today at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Tshwane giants hold a 4-0 advantage from the first-leg of the second preliminary round and they will once again be expected to thump Swallows and advance to the group stages of the Champions League.



ALSO READ: Morena insists Sundowns’ Champions League tie is not won yet



“When I got to Sundowns, I wanted to be part of a team that can win a championship. One has been fortunate to be part of a team that has probably won nine championships,” Mngqithi said.



“Once I won one championship, it (desire) moved to the Champions League, to say if we can win at least one Champions League. Fortunately, and God-willing, we won it. If I were to tell you my biggest ambition as a coach, it would be to win the Champions League again.”



Mngqithi served as an assistant to former coach Pitso Mosimane when Sundowns went all the way to lift the coveted trophy in 2016.



Over the past two seasons, Sundowns have fallen short of reaching another final after being knocked out in the semifinals.



“I know the championship is the gateway to winning the Champions League but personally I will give everything I have to make sure that we win it,” Mngqithi said.



“I’m very optimistic that we’ve got a realistic chance. We just have to keep our feet on the ground and understand the dynamics and challenges of all these different match profiles.



“I think sometimes that’s where we have let it loose because games of football in the Champions League are completely different.”



Mngqithi admits that he’s tempted to re-shuffle his line-up with the tie against Swallows all but secured. It’s hard to see Sundowns throwing away such a commanding lead in the second leg.



“That temptation will always be there but sometimes you look at the calibre of the competition and you say you don’t want any slip-ups in a competition like this one,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mngqithi denies Mokoena and Mudau tension

“It’s very important to give our best to make sure that the team goes into the group stages but it’s true there’s that temptation but it will depend on what I see in training.”