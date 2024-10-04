Orlando Pirates duo to face late fitness tests ahead of MTN8 final

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will meet on Saturday, which is expected to be a thrilling MTN8 final at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (kick-off is at 6pm).

Having won it in 2022 and 2023, the Buccaneers aim to make history by becoming the first team to secure this title three times in a row.

Stellies, on the other hand, will be looking to win their second trophy in as many seasons after claiming the Carling Knockout Cup at the same Moses Mabhida Stadium last season.



Pirates could be without Olisa Ndah and Monnapule Saleng when they face Stellies. The duo, who missed the Buccaneers clash against Richards Bay last Sunday, are doubtful for this clash after picking up injuries in their last appearance against Polokwane City.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference in Durban on Thursday, Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi revealed that Ndah and Saleng will undergo late fitness tests to determine their readiness for Saturday’s final.

“They have not trained for some days, but they are still in the medical room to pass a late fitness test.

Ncikazi, however, is confident that Pirates have enough depth to replace the duo should they fail the late fitness tests.

“I still think that we have a very capable team in their absence to be able to win, hence the team has got so many players to handle the situation in their absence.”

Stellies out to upset Pirates

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Steve Barker says his team wants to create their history by winning the MTN8 for the first time in the club’s history.

“Pirates have had that experience over the last two seasons, and they’re going for a third which is a magnificent opportunity for them to make history, but we want to create our history by lifting the trophy,” said Barker.

“It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play in finals. We did recently, about six or seven months ago, so to be in another final is exciting, not only for me but also for the players and the club.

“Everyone is looking forward to embracing the challenge that lies ahead. We had that taste of victory and I think that taste of success has put the players in a really good space in terms of approaching the game with the right levels of commitment and desire against a really good team.

“The experience gained from that will stand us in good stead. The players will have experienced playing in a final and that does carry over,” concluded Barker.